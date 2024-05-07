Ancora has proposed seven new board members for the Class I railroad. Credit: Jonathan Weiss

The leadership battle at US railroad Norfolk Southern (NS) has ramped up in the last week as unions, customers, and even regulators have taken sides in the company’s fight against new board member proposals from investor group Ancora.

Both sides of the proxy battle have received support from industry figures recently as the fight comes to a head this week with NS’ Annual General Meeting on 9 May where votes on all the board nominees will be tallied and key leadership figure such as CEO Alan Shaw could be ousted in favour of Ancora’s CEO nominee Jim Barber.

This week, NS leadership touted the support of Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin Oberman who described Ancora’s campaign to install new leadership, including a new COO, as causing “serious concerns to all rail stakeholders.”

Speaking at a North American rail conference, Oberman said that Ancora seemed to be “operating on a different planet” in regard to its proposals to decrease NS’ focus on intermodal traffic, saying that the investment firm was “unaware of changes in the railroad industry over the last 20 years” that had highlighted intermodal as the “future of growth”.

Meanwhile, Ancora has been highlighting support from two unions that represent 41.5% of NS workers, with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division (BLET) Teamsters and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) Teamsters both backing the activist investment firm.

BMWED President Tony Cardwell said that after a “reasonably constructive” meeting with Ancora’s proposed leadership team, his union had decided to support their changes.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

He said: “The BMWED-IBT, after more than a year of non-committal hedging on reasonable, needed changes and untenable shakiness in management at Norfolk Southern, has determined that a change in leadership is needed for the freight rail carrier and its employees.”

The months long battle for the future of NS has seen frequent accusations and barbs thrown between the two sides, with Ancora’s complaints about current leadership focussing on issues such as the railroad’s safety record, maximising operating and staff efficiencies, and implementing Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) more extremely.

On the last point in particular, Ancora has said that increasing the level of PSR used at NS would reduce the volume of trains in operation, install a timetable that “supports more predictable costs”, and lead to a reduced headcount, particularly pointing to its COO candidate’s, Jamie Boychuk, experience with the system at rival railroad CSX.

However, some industry sources such as union group the Transportation Trades Department (TTD) of AFL-CIO have warned that Ancora’s proposals would be doubling down on a “failed strategy” while Oberman said that the changes promoted by Boychuk at CSX caused “immediate and catastrophic consequences” to the industry.