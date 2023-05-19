Norfolk Southern’s new emissions tool seeks to highlight the environmental benefits of shipping by rail. Credit: Andy Borysowski/Shutterstock.com

Norfolk Southern has launched an emissions tool allowing its customers to access data on emissions and fuel consumption to show the environmental impact of shipping by rail.

The Rail Emissions Report tool will allow the freight company to showcase the benefits of shipping by rail as the “most sustainable way to move freight over land” as over 25% of its customers have announced carbon reduction goals.

Those who use the tool will be provided with a comprehensive picture of their rail emissions as part of a push to address climate change, according to chief sustainability officer Josh Raglin.

Raglin said: “By equipping our customers with detailed emissions data, we’re not only helping them make informed supply chain decisions in order to reach their own sustainability goals but we’re also demonstrating our commitment to transparency and sustainability.”

Norfolk Southern’s launch of the tool follows similar efforts to address the sustainability of rail travel last year when the company revealed a number of environmental efforts in its annual ESG report, including the recycling of 100% of used crossties and rail.

The company also has a target of a 42% decrease in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2034.

Chief marketing officer Ed Elkins highlighted sustainability as a shared priority for the company and its customers. He said: “One of the best ways to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and make their supply chain more efficient is by helping them understand the environmental benefits of shipping by rail.

“The ability to access data and insights from tools like the Rail Emissions Report will enable Norfolk Southern and our customers to create a more sustainable future together.”

Environmental impact is particularly pressing for Norfolk Southern after a train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio that led to the release of approximately 6.3 million gallons of hazardous liquid wastewater into the town earlier this year.

Though investigations are ongoing into the causes of the incident, the company said in March that it was making progress in cleaning the site safely and offering financial assistance to those affected.