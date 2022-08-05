Nokia trials voice and data on private wireless network for NCRTC in India

Nokia has tested mission-critical voice and data on a 4.9G/LTE private wireless network for NCRTC's phase one. Credit: Thomas from Pixabay.

Nokia has successfully concluded the trial of mission-critical voice and data on a 4.9G/LTE private wireless network for phase one of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Regional Rapid Transit System in India.

The company tested voice and data call over what it claimed to be the world’s first 4.9G/LTE private wireless network to support European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling.

To cut down travel time between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is deploying Nokia solutions to set up the regional rapid transit system (RRTS).

Expected to be completed in 2025, the project will cover an 82km rail route with 25 stations. It will be implemented in four stages.

Nokia will deliver Nokia Evolved Packet Core (EPC), Compact Mobile Unit (CMU), NetAct, Network Services Platform (NSP), installation and commissioning services, and integration services for the project.

The company will also provide an operation control centre (OCC) and back-up control centre (BCC) to facilitate seamless operations.

This year in January, Nokia collaborated with Alstom to implement this private wireless network for the project.

Nokia CHIMEA (China, India, Middle East and Africa) enterprise solutions head Kamal Ballout said: “We have worked closely with major railway operators to bring the benefits of private LTE connectivity and pave the way for the adoption and deployment of Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS).

“As India’s trusted telecom vendor, we are thrilled to partner with NCRTC for the deployment of a high-speed LTE network between Meerut and New Delhi and are looking forward to building a world’s first for NCRTC.”