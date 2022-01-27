Nokia and Alstom to install private wireless network for rail project in India

The new rail network will transport people at average speeds of 100kmph. Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Finnish telecom company Nokia has announced that it is working with the French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom to deploy a private wireless network for a commuter rail system in India.

The companies will deliver the wireless network for National Capital Regional Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) Delhi to Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

This will support European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 Signalling ensuring passenger safety along the high-speed rail route, which is currently in the construction phase.

Delhi to Meerut RRTS project is expected to become fully operational in 2025.

Related

Once operational, the new rail network will transport people at average speeds of 100kmph. It is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the road as well as improve connectivity in Delhi, as well as in the surrounding districts.

Nokia will be deploying Modular Private Wireless solution (MPW) featuring AirScale radios, Air Frame-based evolved packet core capabilities, the 7250 IXR IP/MPLS backhaul routers, group communication platform for mission-critical push to talk/video (MCx/GC) and network services platform (NSP) management for the network.

It will span across the 82km rail route which includes 25 stations.

Creation of a new private network will support ETCS Level 2 and 3 signalling as well as automated operation (ATO).

Nokia CHIMEA (China, India, Middle East and Africa) Enterprise Solutions head Kamal Ballout said: “Nokia’s advanced railway solutions are designed to deliver a new level of connectivity for rail operators. Teams need to be aware of train positions in real-time to ensure the safety of passengers, and private wireless offers the security, reliability and high-speeds required to enable this.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here