NJ Transit invites bid for Raritan River Bridge replacement work

NJ Transit in the US has floated an invitation for bid (IFB) for the second Construction Contract GC.02 of a project to replace the 112-year-old Raritan River Bridge, which was severely damaged in 2012 by Superstorm Sandy.

Planned to be executed in three phases, the Raritan River Bridge Replacement Project will entail an investment of $595m.

In June 2020, the George Harms Construction Company secured the first Construction Contract GC.01 for the project to replace the bridge, linking South Amboy and Perth Amboy.

To endure future adverse weather conditions, the new bridge will feature ‘resilient’ structural designs and materials.

The scope of the work will primarily include lift bridge and flanking spans superstructure, communications, signal, and overhead catenary work.



Furthermore, the four main span monopoles earlier designed, fabricated and trialled under Construction Contract GC.01 will be placed, along with the systems needed for movable span testing and operation.

NJ Transit said in a statement: “Additionally, this contract will include miscellaneous civil and structural work, wetland mitigation work and the demolition of the existing bridge as necessary to construct the bridge fender system, as well as to provide a fully functioning navigational channel beneath the newly constructed bridge.”

The current bridge will undergo a new off-line replacement with a new, two-track vertical lift bridge, which will have improved vertical and horizontal alignment.

The deployment of new mechanical and electrical systems is expected to cut down upkeep expenses.

To minimise the risk of ship collision, enhanced navigation channel geometry will be placed at the lift span.

The bridge’s pier protection systems will also reduce associated expensive repairs.

The deadline for receiving electronic bids is set at 24 March 2022.

Companies that have earlier submitted the sanctioned special prequalification and fulfilled special qualifications requirements will be eligible to submit a bid for this project.

Built in 1908, the existing Raritan River Bridge is a moveable, swing-span infrastructure that stretches 2,920f between Perth Amboy and South Amboy across the Raritan River.

This bridge is the only rail link for 17 of the 20 stations on the North Jersey Coast Line.

In October this year, the NJ Transit board bestowed a $1.56bn contract for the construction of the new Portal North Bridge in New Jersey to Skanska/Traylor Bros Joint Venture.