Nexxiot and TRIG partner to deliver rail freight solutions

As part of the partnership, TRIG’s rail cargo sensors will be integrated into the modular hardware and cloud data network of Nexxiot. Credit: Konstantin Planinski on Unsplash.

Switzerland-based Nexxiot and Canadian company TransRail Innovation Group (TRIG) are set to launch a new digital transformation partnership to deliver solutions for rail freight operators.

As part of the partnership, TRIG’s proprietary rail cargo sensors will be integrated into the modular hardware and Cloud data network of Nexxiot.

The companies plan to introduce the solutions for North American rail firms, starting this month.

With the right software processing capabilities and data transfer via sensors and IoT gateways, the solutions can move more cargo by using the same number of assets.

They will also enhance safety standards, resulting in fewer incidents for workers and the public.



TRIG president and CEO Rob Tasker said: “The rail industry in North America is currently using 40-year-old technology to monitor the location of rail cars, and fewer than 0.2% of those cars have sensors to monitor their current condition and status.

“The collaboration between Nexxiot and TRIG is enabling a monumental change in the industry to improve safety, supply chain efficiency, and sustainability.”

By deploying digital sensors, TRIG will develop transloading solutions.

These sensors evaluate whether railcar handbrakes are on or off, monitor the open / closed status of doors, hatches and manways, and assess liquid level in real-time.

Through wireless communications, the data will be sent to the Nexxiot Intelligent IoT Cloud Platform.

Here, the data will be cleaned and processed using algorithms for creating business value for operators and cargo owners.

Nexxiot said in a statement: “With the location, timestamp, and asset and cargo status, it is possible to streamline operations and provide a whole new set of services for various participants and facilitators who need them.

“Now with improved safety capabilities, which comes from having real-time visibility on asset conditions, rail becomes a better option and sustainability benefits can be realised.”

For realising such projects, TRIG has obtained funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

