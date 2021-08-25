Next phase of Newcastle Central Station project to begin in September

As part of the initial phase of the Central Gateway project, the station was refurbished completely. Credit: Network Rail.

The UK’s Network Rail has announced that the next phase of Newcastle Central Station’s transformation project will commence next month.

The news comes after the appointment of North East construction firm, Tolent, to execute the work.

This second phase of the Central Gateway project has obtained funds from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP) Local Growth Fund.

Nearly $5.48m (£4m) has been granted to Newcastle City Council to implement the works at Newcastle Central Station, which is managed currently by LNER.

Under the project, the construction of two new pedestrian/cycle entrances at Neville Street and Central Parkway, a new concourse within the station, and the pedestrianisation of Orchard Street will take place.



North East LEP investment board chair Andrew Moffat CBE said: “The Local Growth Fund is designed to improve the quality of life for people living and working in the North East LEP region by investing in major capital projects that help create jobs and boost the local economy.

“The Central Gateway project is vital in ensuring Newcastle Central Station can accommodate growing passenger numbers, and the introduction of new lines and services in the future.”

The station was refurbished completely as part of the initial phase of the Central Gateway project.

Other developments included a new glass portico with ticket machines and cafes, improved public space, enhanced cycling facilities, as well as better public transport connections.

Under the second phase, connections to areas to the south of the station will be enhanced and developments will take place in areas on the quayside.

In 2017, nearly $3.42m (£2.5m) was granted from the Local Growth Fund for the overhaul of the Newcastle Central Metro station.

Network Rail said in a statement: “All $370.04m (£270.1m) from the Local Growth Fund has now been allocated in the North East LEP region, with all in-progress projects due to reach completion by 2024.”

Earlier this month, Malaysian firm YTL Developments and Network Rail released the first computer-generated images of the planned train station at Brabazon.

