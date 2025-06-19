Stadtverkehrsgesellschaft Frankfurt (Oder) is initiating the phase-out of its older KT4 tram fleet with the introduction of the Skoda 46T models. Credit: ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION a.s.

Skoda Group’s new 46T trams have entered service in the city of Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany, following the granting of official authorisation for passenger operation.

Stadtverkehrsgesellschaft Frankfurt (Oder) is initiating the phase-out of its older KT4 tram fleet with the introduction of the Skoda 46T models.

Eight Skoda 46T vehicles have already arrived in the city, with two additional trams expected shortly. The final three are nearing completion.

These trams represent a new era for the city, which has relied on trams for more than 125 years.

The delivery of the trams is part of a joint agreement involving Frankfurt (Oder), Cottbus, and Brandenburg an der Havel.

Skoda Group has provided a customised vehicle platform to suit the unique requirements of each city’s network.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

While the design of the trams remains consistent, adaptations have been made to ensure they are fit for the distinct operational conditions of each city.

In Cottbus, six Skoda 47T trams have been delivered, with authorisation for passenger use currently underway, and a seventh tram is close to completion.

Following an option exercised in 2022 by Cottbusverkehr, 15 additional vehicles are on order, with seven already in the early stages of production.

Brandenburg an der Havel has received two trams, with two more in the final stages of assembly.

These vehicles, like those delivered to Frankfurt and Cottbus, offer enhanced accessibility, passenger comfort, and energy-efficient operation.

Over the coming months, all three cities anticipate the gradual integration of the new trams into service as deliveries continue and necessary approvals are obtained.

Skoda Group West & North Region president Jan Christoph Harder said: “This contract brought together three cities with different technical requirements but a shared vision for modern, accessible transport. Meeting all those needs with one platform wasn’t easy, but it’s exactly the kind of challenge we’re here to solve.”

Additionally, Skoda has placed an order for ABB’s Pro Series Traction Battery packs for the battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) that Skoda is manufacturing for České Dráhy, the state-owned railway company of Czechia.

The contract secured in the final quarter of 2024 represents the inaugural procurement of ABB’s traction solutions by the Skoda Group.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up