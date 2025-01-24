Electrification and automation solutions provider ABB will supply its Traction Battery Pro Series battery packs to Škoda battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) ordered by České Dráhy, Czechia’s national railway operator.
The order, valued at under $20m, was placed in the fourth quarter of 2024.
This marks the “first order” of ABB traction technology by Škoda Group.
The agreement includes the delivery of 195 Pro 8C-850 battery packs for 15 BEMUs and a “comprehensive” 15-year service agreement.
The BEMUs will offer a “practical and immediate solution” to reducing carbon emissions in rail transport, marking a “significant advancement” in the Czech railways’ plans to shift toward more sustainable operations.
Skoda Group COO Zdenek Svata said: “By partnering with ABB, we are supporting the railway industry’s commitment to a net zero future.
“Their Traction Battery Pro will be the perfect addition for our innovative BEMUs, as we help České Dráhy bring a cleaner, quieter service.”
ABB’s Traction Battery Pro Series, unveiled at InnoTrans in Berlin in September 2024, is tailored for BEMU applications, especially in railway networks with only partial electrification.
The BEMUs operate on non-electrified tracks, offering “flexibility and environmental benefits” without the need for complete infrastructure electrification.
ABB traction division president Edgar Keller said: “This partnership with Škoda Group represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide immediately available, energy-efficient solutions for railway operators.
“Our Pro Battery Series is an ideal solution to meet the demands of partially electrified networks, offering operators a proven option for reducing emissions while maintaining operational efficiency.”
Recently, ABB Electrification has been chosen to supply essential power systems and components for the UK’s HS2 rail project.
The agreement covers the supply of low-voltage power components, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and central battery systems for stations at London Euston, Old Oak Common, and Birmingham Curzon Street.