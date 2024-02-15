The new colours are intended to boost use of the metro rail network. Credit: TfL

The London Overground has renamed its lines in an attempt to make the metro network easier to navigate and to build its own identity and brand recognition.

The Overground is a network of six lines which have previously only been known by their terminus stations, and some have criticised the network map as difficult to navigate as it was previously all coloured orange.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced the new maps and names along with Transport for London, the city’s public transport provider on rail and road.

The new names, which all link to London landmarks or historical figures and events, are: Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty.

“This is a hugely exciting moment, transforming how we think about London’s transport network. Giving each of the Overground lines distinct colours and identities will make it simpler and easier for passengers to get around,” the Mayor said.

“In reimagining London’s tube map, we are also honouring and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture.”

You can see a detailed new TFL map here

TFL’s commissioner, Andy Lord, described the previous designations as “a complicated network of orange on route maps”.

“These new names and line colours will simplify the maps and routes for our customers, and it is hoped it will encourage more people to make the most of our services,” he told the press on the unveiling of the new maps.

Khan and Lord said the orange “roundel” that has become the recognisable station signage on the Overground network will remain.

What do the names mean?

Lioness: “Honouring the legacy and achievements of the England women’s football team” as it passes Wembley stadium, the scene of the team’s European heroics.

Windrush: “Recognising the contribution of the Windrush generation, who continue to shape and enrich London’s cultural and social identity.” Windrush is the name given to the generation of Caribbean migrants who answered the post-war call to help rebuild Britain in the 1950’s.

Weaver: “Celebrating an area of London known for its textile trade, shaped over centuries by a diverse group of migrant communities”. The line runs east from Liverpool Street to Enfield and Chingford.

Liberty: “Celebrating the long-standing freedom that is a defining feature of London, and the historical independence of the people of Havering.”

Mildmay: Honouring the work of the Mildmay NHS hospital during the HIV/AIDS crisis, making it the valued and respected place for the LGBTQ community it is today.”

Suffragette: “Celebrating the movement, with its London links, that fought for votes for women and paved the way for women’s rights.”

More details can be found here.