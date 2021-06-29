New-energy sky train rolls off production line in China

A new-energy ‘sky train’ has rolled off the production line in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, south-west China.

Mainly developed by Zhongtang Air Rail Technology, the air-rail vehicle has been demonstrated as part of the Dayi Air-rail project, which is said to be the world’s first new-energy travel air-rail demonstration line.

The company is expecting to conclude the construction at the end of this year, reported China Central Television (CCTV).

According to the company, the vehicle will function as a suspended rail train and operate using a lithium battery power pack.

The demonstration vehicle has been designed to utilise new energy and be driven by suspended monorail.



It features a transparent carriage design and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering stretched out view to the commuters.

One carriage will have the capacity to carry nearly 120 passengers.

As against the subway or light rail, the air-rail project merges the features of tourist traffic as well as sightseeing.

It is ideal for linking those sites that have a reduced flow of passengers.

The Dayi Air-rail project will cover around 11.5km and operate the rail vehicles at a speed of around 80km/h.

It will comprise four stations that will connect a number of major tourist spots.

Zhongtang Air Rail Technology deputy general director Zhong Min was quoted by Hongxing News as saying: “The new generation of vehicles weigh about 2.5t, 0.5t less than traditional ones, and has the lowest self-weight coefficient in the industry.

“The car is made of carbon fibre material and composite foaming material, which greatly reduces the weight of the carriage.”

Last week, China launched the first fully electrified bullet train in Tibet’s Himalayan region, linking the provincial capital of Lhasa to Nyingchi, near the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.