UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has announced that it will carry out improvement works on the Anglia railway network to increase service reliability for passengers.

The work will be carried out on regional and main lines, as well as aim to improve the train frequency and decrease delays caused due to signal failures, track and overhead wires faults.

Over the next six months, Network Rail engineers will carry out different works as a part of the improvement project.

Workers will carry out track renewal near Elmswell on the Ipswich – Bury St Edmunds line, Colchester and Needham Market on the Norwich – London mainline and Somerleyton for safety and reliability.

The overhead lines will be replaced at Stratford during the end of the year.



Additionally, Transport for London (TfL) works will begin during Christmas to lengthen platforms 16 and 17 at Liverpool Street Station.

Network Rail Anglia route director Ellie Burrows said: “I know passengers want to see improvements to the rail network in Anglia, and we’ve planned in a package of work to do just that. We have tried to minimise the impact on journeys by grouping projects together where we can but this amount of work simply cannot be carried out without some closures.

“I also know that passengers like to know about how their journeys are going to be affected in good time, and that’s why we’ve announced this package of works scheduled for the next six months, which should help people to plan ahead more easily. While the government advice is still to only use public transport if absolutely necessary, I hope this information will be crucial as and when restrictions are lifted.”

Earlier this month, Network Rail completed the work for the electrification of the Severn Tunnel on 5 June.