The work to switch on the new signalling technology will take place between 19 August and 1 September. Credit: Network Rail.

UK rail manager Network Rail has announced a series of works during the end of August as it takes another step forward in its digital signals programme with the turning on of 116 signals in South West London.

The £116m resignalling scheme is part of a wider project for the organisation, which is seeking to reduce the network’s carbon footprint through more efficient signalling technology and upgrade technology that dates back as far as 1974.

Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “At the end of this month, we will reach a significant milestone of our wider Feltham and Wokingham resignalling programme with the switching on of the new signals on the Windsor Lines.

“Our engineers will be working tirelessly over this forthcoming 14-day period to commission the new signals, which we know will help improve reliability and reduce the likelihood of delays on this important stretch of railway.”

Network Rail’s upgrades to the area follow the news that similar work in South London had reduced delays by 55% since being switched on last Christmas.

According to the organisation, delays dropped from a peak of 4,000 per month to as low as 1,800 per month on the lines between Balham, Clapham Junction, and London Victoria.

Sussex route director Lucy McAuliffe said: “Investment in the railway is vital to delivering safe and reliable services for our passengers.

“Our investment to upgrade the signalling and track in South London is really bearing fruit with delays being reduced by a whopping 55% on lines into London Victoria – that’s as much as 36 hours a month that passengers weren’t stuck on trains for longer than they needed to be.”

The Feltham and Wokingham programme included the installation of 116 digital signals, 11km of new cabling, 14km of refurbished cable ducts, 27 new under-track cable routes, and upgrades for seven level crossings.

Network Rail has also been working on a wider digital signals programme on the East Coast Main Line, which is expected to save 55 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide when fully operational.