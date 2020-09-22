Network Rail opens public consultation for EACE programme

The UK’s Network Rail has opened the first round of public consultation for the Ely area capacity enhancement (EACE) programme.

The programme plans to carry out necessary upgrades that will help in running more trains through Ely.

The increased frequency of operations will help in improving passenger services and facilitate rail freight movement between the Port of Felixstowe, the West Midlands and the north.

Residents and businesses can participate in the consultation to learn about the proposals and provide their feedback.

The public consultation period will run for six weeks and is being conducted remotely due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.



Network Rail Anglia route director Ellie Burrows said: “It is important that we provide opportunities to engage with the communities that could be impacted by our work as it develops.

“It is even more important that we listen to people and gather their views to help inform our development and design process.

“By starting these discussions early, we hope to embark on this journey with the community and progress these proposals together, finding the right solution for the railway and for Ely.”

In another development, Network Rail has reopened the Edinburgh-Glasgow Line following repair works. The line was damaged by floods.

Over the last six weeks, Network Rail rebuilt the foundations of the line and laid a kilometre of a new double-track railway to resume services.

Additionally, the engineers relaid 3,000m of signalling cables and installed two new twin-track overhead power gantries.

It was earlier estimated that the repair works on a flood-damaged section may take up to two months.