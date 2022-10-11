View all newsletters
October 11, 2022

Network Rail concludes Newcastle track upgrade works

The works included the renewal of 750m of track and replacement of the old timber support system with concrete.

Network Rail
The works also covered renewing overhead line equipment and switches and crossings. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has completed track upgrade works at Newcastle Central station with an investment of £4.5m to provide better services for passengers.

The works included the renewal of 750m of track and replacement of the old timber support system with concrete to detect issues with the track and fix them faster and lower delays.

Besides, they involved renewing overhead line equipment and switches and crossings that enable trains to move from one piece of track to the other.

Network Rail East Coast route director Paul Rutter said: “Our teams have worked around the clock to deliver this project on time. It is great to see it reach the finish line, so that passengers can begin to reap the benefits of more reliable journeys. 

“We’re sorry for the impact the work has had on people’s plans, especially with strike action added to the mix. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst these significant upgrades were delivered, ensuring that we can keep running services efficiently and smoothly both now and in the future.”

Furthermore, Network Rail concluded major work on the West Coast main line to help trains operate at full speed between Coventry and Birmingham International.

The £1.4m investment included the replacement of 650m of the railway through Beechwood tunnel.

Works also included the replacement of rails, sleepers, and railway stone called ballast to help trains pass through the tunnel at the full line speed of 110mph.

Network Rail Central route programme director Neil Gaskin said: “We worked closely with train operators to keep people on the move despite ongoing industrial action, and now work is complete this vital section of the West Coast main line will continue to deliver safe, reliable journeys for passenger and freight services.”

