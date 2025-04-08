The redevelopment plans aim to turn Liverpool Street into a vibrant destination with new retail, leisure, and workspace options. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail Property has submitted a proposal to redevelop London Liverpool Street station in the UK, aiming to enhance its capacity and functionality for the future.

The estimated cost of the redevelopment is in the hundreds of millions of pounds, with funding anticipated to come from private sector partnerships through the development of new office space above the station.

Liverpool Street currently accommodates 118 million passengers annually, connecting London with East Anglia and the eastern regions of England.

The annual passenger numbers at the station are estimated to rise to 158 million by 2041, prompting the need for significant upgrades to ensure the station can handle more than 200 million passengers in the coming decades.

The redevelopment plans intend to transform Liverpool Street into a multifaceted destination, featuring new retail, leisure, and workspace options.

The upgraded station is expected to improve connections and serve as a catalyst for London’s long-term economic growth.

The city aims to achieve a productivity growth rate of 2% annually, generate an additional £107bn ($137.1bn) for the local economy, and create more than 250,000 jobs by 2035, alongside an estimated £32bn ($42.1bn) in tax revenue for the Treasury.

Network Rail Property Group property director Robin Dobson said: “We’re proud to be leading the submission of a transformative scheme for the redevelopment of London Liverpool Street station — one that is a truly accessible and inclusive space, can support the forecasted annual passenger rise to over 200 million and deliver vital improvements to the everyday experience of passengers while respecting and celebrating the station’s historic character.”

Public consultation on the redevelopment has yielded nearly 2,000 comments, with approximately 75% of respondents expressing support for the proposals.

Key priorities identified by the public include the need for step-free access throughout the station, the installation of new lifts and escalators, and the provision of family-friendly toilet facilities on every level.

The Liverpool Street station’s transformation will include the addition of eight new lifts for improved accessibility, an increase in escalators from four to ten, and an expanded concourse to alleviate overcrowding.

Other enhancements will include more ticket barriers to reduce queues, additional waiting lounges, new toilets, and improved signage to facilitate navigation.

