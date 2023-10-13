This project will oversee five of the six stations to get new footbridges with lifts. Credit: Network Rail.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has announced funding approval for accessibility services at six new stations across the Wales and Borders route.

The project will oversee Flint, Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Llanelli and Newtown stations fitted with new lift-equipped footbridges, while Ludlow will get a lift installed on its existing footbridge.

The work is set to commence on Monday, October 16, in Cwmbran, Llanelli and Ludlow, with Newtown, Flint and Abergavenny following in November and December.

The project is expected to be finished by Q4 2024.

Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We have already completed Access for All schemes at Cadoxton and Barry stations and are delighted that this funding has been made available for six more.

“Improved accessibility benefits everyone, whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage or shopping. It also encourages more people to use public transport—that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The improvements are being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the Access for All programme.

Launched in 2006, the UK Government’s Access for All programme is set to address issues faced by disabled passengers or those facing mobility restraints across railway stations in Britain.

According to the UK Government, this will also financially benefit the railways, as “passenger numbers can increase by up to 20% at stations where step-free access is provided”.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades are getting underway thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Access for All programme.

“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”

Network Rail has further stated that all six stations will remain open to passengers during work operations.