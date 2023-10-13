UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has announced funding approval for accessibility services at six new stations across the Wales and Borders route.
The project will oversee Flint, Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Llanelli and Newtown stations fitted with new lift-equipped footbridges, while Ludlow will get a lift installed on its existing footbridge.
The work is set to commence on Monday, October 16, in Cwmbran, Llanelli and Ludlow, with Newtown, Flint and Abergavenny following in November and December.
The project is expected to be finished by Q4 2024.
Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We have already completed Access for All schemes at Cadoxton and Barry stations and are delighted that this funding has been made available for six more.
“Improved accessibility benefits everyone, whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage or shopping. It also encourages more people to use public transport—that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions.”
The improvements are being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the Access for All programme.
Launched in 2006, the UK Government’s Access for All programme is set to address issues faced by disabled passengers or those facing mobility restraints across railway stations in Britain.
According to the UK Government, this will also financially benefit the railways, as “passenger numbers can increase by up to 20% at stations where step-free access is provided”.
Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades are getting underway thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Access for All programme.
“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”
Network Rail has further stated that all six stations will remain open to passengers during work operations.