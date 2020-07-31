Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed the work to transform the Tring station in Hertfordshire to increase accessibility for passengers.

The ‘Access for All’ upgrade was carried out with a £5.8m investment.

The work included new lifts, ramps and a new footbridge to offer step-free access to all five platforms of the station.

This investment came from the ‘Access for All’ programme by the UK Department for Transport.

The programme was introduced in 2006 and aimed to boost the accessibility at railway stations around the UK.



Network Rail West Coast Main Line South route director James Dean said: “The new lifts, ramps and footbridge at Tring station will be a game-changer for passengers and the local community.

“Delivering this project has been tough, with the pandemic changing how we work and it’s thanks to the hard work of our of engineers and partners that we can now have step-free access to the platforms for those who need it.”

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: “As we gradually welcome more passengers back onto trains, we are pressing ahead with our ambition to make the railway accessible for everyone who uses it.

“The new lifts, ramps, and footbridge at Tring are just one example of how our “Access for All” investment is delivering on that commitment, providing easier, more accessible rail journeys for passengers.”

In a separate development, Network Rail has announced that an £81m scheme to refurbish infrastructure in the Hither Green area has reached the halfway mark.

This also signifies the termination of the London Bridge Area Signalling Centre as an operational location.

Last month, Network Rail completed the work to overhaul the overhead power lines outside London Euston station.