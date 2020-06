Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK infrastructure manager Network Rail has completed the work to overhaul the overhead power lines outside London Euston station.

This work is expected to increase passenger journey reliability.

The engineers have worked through the night over the previous four weeks to complete the renewal and replacement of the 25,000V cables, which power trains that pass through the station.

Working a total of 3,000h, the engineers installed 1,900m of new wires and new overhead line equipment that holds the new wires according to the correct tension.

Network Rail West Coast Mainline South route director James Dean said: “During extremely hot weather, overhead wires can sag. The wires can then catch on passing trains and be torn down.



“With extremes in temperature now becoming more common in Britain, we need to weather-proof our railway. This work is part of that.

“It will help stop cables sagging and reduce the risk of them coming down, making the West Coast main line more reliable for the tens of thousands of passengers travelling in and out of Euston every day.”

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Network Rail also added that they are continuing the work to increase the strength of a railway slope located near St Catherine’s tunnel in Guildford.

This work was undertaken after the landslip that occurred last December and the work is slated to complete by November.

The engineers are currently securing the slope by fitting steel nails, which are boosted by cement.

To prevent sand from falling on the track, the team has covered the cutting face with protective netting.

Last week, Network Rail announced that it will carry out improvement works on the Anglia railway network to increase service reliability.