MxV Rail breaks ground on High Speed Loop project in US

The HSL project is expected to be completed in September this year. Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.

MxV Rail, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads (AAR), has broken ground on a new High Speed Loop project (HSL) in Colorado, US.

Expected to be completed in September this year, HSL comes under MxV Rail’s new railroad testing facility being built at the PuebloPlex campus in Pueblo County of Colorado.

Claimed to be MxV Rail’s largest test loop at 5.8 miles, HSL will enable several freight and passenger rail programmes such as Association of American Railroads (AAR) M-976 truck testing.

It will also support the performance assessment of new rail technologies and qualification testing of rolling stock.

Related

MxV Rail operations AVP Shawn Vecellio said: “We took the best aspects of our old test loops and designed track not only capable of supporting today’s rail industry, but also an ideal test bed for proving tomorrow’s transportation innovations.”

MxV Rail stated that it is involved in the movement of an estimated $75m-$100m in assets to manage all operations of the PuebloPlex facilities, as well as office and laboratory space in the Pueblo Industrial Park.

The project’s contractors and vendors include Rocla Concrete Tie, Martin Marietta Parkdale Quarry, Special Trackwork, H.E. Whitlock and EVRAZ Steel, A&K Railroad Materials, Inc., R.J. Corman Railroad Group, Progress Rail, and David Evans & Associates.

MxV Rail president and CEO Kari Gonzales said: “Few places in the world provide real-world conditions for rail technology testing.

“The combination of the team at MxV Rail and our newly designed infrastructure puts any rail research or testing project in the best of hands.”