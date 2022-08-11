MT Højgaard wins railway bridge contract in Denmark

The new railway bridge will be constructed south of the current Kong Frederik IX’s bridge. Credit: Esteban on Unsplash.

MT Højgaard Danmark, a business unit of MT Højgaard Holding, has secured a contract worth $50.3m (DKK509m) from Danish railway company Banedanmark to build a new railway bridge across Guldborgsund, Denmark.

The company stated that the new bridge over Guldborgsund will strengthen the infrastructure associated with the Fehmarn project.

This bridge will be built south of the current Kong Frederik IX’s bridge, which was constructed across Guldborgsund as a 300m-long lift bridge.

It will include 13 concrete sections that will be placed on 170cm drilled piers.

Under the contract, MT Højgaard Danmark will also be responsible for expanding the railway dam, deepen Guldborgsund, carry out the earth and support construction works.

It will also complete the series of trackwork as well as many other things.

MT Højgaard Danmark Section head Niels Holm Mikkelsen said: “The new Kong Frederik IX’s bridge is an important project. The relationship with developer Banedanmark and the completion of a strategic infrastructure project like this mean a lot to us.

“We will apply our professional competencies and resources within marine construction, concrete and foundation works, steel bridges and earthworks.

“The assignment is a milestone that allows us to showcase our competencies in the wider Danish civil works market.”

The company will collaborate with advisers regarding the project design for the bridge until April next year.

Then, the construction phase of the project will begin and continue till the second quarter of 2026.

A production site for concrete elements and a work harbour will be established near the bridge during the project.

In 2019, Banedanmark awarded Fugro a four-year framework agreement to provide train-borne lidar scanning technology for digital survey of the Danish railway network.