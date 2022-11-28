MMA achieves significant progress on Birmingham Metro extension project

MMA has constructed new paving along the length of the northern side of Digbeth High Street. Credit: Midland Metro Alliance.

UK-based Midland Metro Alliance (MMA) has achieved a significant step forward in the completion of Digbeth’s urban realm improvements, which is part of the Birmingham Eastside Metro extension project.

The company has constructed new paving along the length of the northern side of Digbeth High Street. It will now start work on the opposite side of the road before track laying commences later next year.

The new carriageway, which was laid as part of the overall scheme, can be used by all traffic travelling in and out of the city.

Adjacent to the coach station, the opposite side of the road will be converted into a segregated tramway and boulevard for pedestrians and the public as part of the project.

MMA started the construction for the extension on the Custard Factory side of Digbeth High Street and surrounding side streets last year.

MMA is implementing the scheme on behalf of Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Birmingham City Council.

It has already concluded utility upgrades and diversions as well as the installation of the first section of rail and demolishing of Hartwell’s building.

The urban realm improvements are part of the master plan for the regeneration of the area by the Birmingham City Council and Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

In addition to new paving, the works will also cover the creation of wide areas of public and green spaces along with improvements to walking and public transport provision.

MMA project manager Hamish Falconer said: “We are delighted that this phase of our street scene improvement works are now completed in Digbeth.

“The removal of the majority of the fencing in this section has allowed the area to be opened up further to pedestrians just in time for the festive period.”