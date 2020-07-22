Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

US-based rail authority Metrolink has installed 133 new ticket machines at its stations in southern California.

The machines are expected to increase the customer experience via better reliability and accessibility, as well as smarter features such as touchscreens.

Metrolink has added that the machines adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and feature voice-enabled technology, a headphone jack and braille keypads.

Metrolink board chair Brian Humphrey said: “The introduction of our new ticket machines with accessibility features comes just as the nation commemorates the 30th anniversary of the signing of ADA on 26 July 1990.”

Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins added: “Metrolink trains have always been accessible to all persons and I am pleased that our ticket machines make the buying experience available to everyone.”



The smart ticket machines provide services in English and Spanish, as well as save time by predicting the destination.

Additionally, the touchscreen can automatically brighten or dim the brightness, based on the exterior conditions for increased visibility.

Passengers can pay with cash, credit and debit cards and promotional codes. In the future, they will also be able to pay with transit vouchers and touchless options.

The machines are expected to save more than $2m in operating and maintenance costs each year.

These machines replace the older models that have been in operation for 25 years.

Tickets that are given by the machines feature a Metrolink watermark and holographic foil strip for enhanced security. Passengers can continue to buy tickets and passes via the Metrolink Mobile App.

Earlier this month, Metrolink launched ‘How Full Is My Train?’, an online tool that will allow passengers to check the ridership levels for a train that they plan to board and confirm if social distancing can be followed.