Metro Trains Melbourne switches to LEDs for two train fleets

The increased light levels are also expected to enhance the passenger experience. Credit: Metro Trains Melbourne.

Australian rail operator Metro Trains Melbourne has replaced the saloon lighting systems on its X’Trapolis and Siemens Nexas fleets with modern, energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

By decreasing power usage across its network, the lighting refit project is intended to allow Metro to become a more sustainable train operator.

Metro expects to save up to 40% of average lighting power for each train by switching to LEDs.

The average lifespan of an LED light is between six and 12 years, which is longer than the lifespan of most standard fluorescent lights.

By increasing the light levels on its trains, the project is also expected to enhance the passenger experience for Metro’s customers.

Metro CEO Raymond O’Flaherty said: “The sustainability of our network is a key priority for Metro, and this project is part of a broader plan to become a more energy-efficient operator.

“These lighting upgrades will help us drive down power usage and improve the experience for passengers by providing brighter carriages for their journey.”

The upgrade comes after recent lighting enhancement works were carried out for Metro’s older Comeng fleet, in addition to a successful LED trial carried out on some newer X’Trapolis 100 and Siemens Nexas trains.

Metro plans to upgrade 124 trains by the end of this year, with tentative plans to upgrade a further 158 over the next two years.

The company acts as Melbourne’s metropolitan rail service, operating 226 six carriage trains across 998km of track.

In August last year, Australia’s Victoria Government unveiled plans to build a tram maintenance and stabling facility in the west of Melbourne.

The project features an accessible and modern tram fleet and is intended to remove the need for new tracks and other infrastructure.

It is expected to generate 280 jobs and require a A$1.85bn ($1.34bn) investment.