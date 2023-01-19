Female passengers will have a separate coach and each station will include a lady security officer. Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated two Mumbai Metro Rail Lines, 2A and 7, valued at nearly Rs126bn ($1.5m).

With a length of 18.6 km, Metro line 2A (yellow line) links Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West. The phase II has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani.

Trains on the lines will be capable of driverless operations and incorporate communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, initially they will be manned.

Female passengers will have a separate coach and each station will include a lady security officer.

The 2A line has 17 stations including Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West).

Other stations are located at Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East)

The metro line 7 spans nearly 16.5 Km between Andheri East and Dahisar East. It has 13 stations at Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, Ovaripada, Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Poisar, Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, and Akurli.

Its phase two will comprise four stations from Goregaon East to Gundavali spanning 5.2 km.

MMRDA officials said that both the Metro lines will have a new interchange station at Andheri East’s Gundavali and Andheri West.