Metro in US concludes faregate installation at two stations

The new faregates will provide fast and easy access to the Metrorail system. Credit: Andy Feliciotti on Unsplash.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) in the US has completed the deployment of new faregates at the Potomac Avenue and Federal Center SW stations.

These are the first two stations to feature improved faregates in a systemwide faregate replacement project.

With bigger displays and improved safety features, the new faregates will provide fast and easy access to the Metrorail system.

The faregates at 13 additional stations continue to be replaced, with new faregates now ready for service.

Works at Forest Glen and Eastern Market are anticipated to be finished within the next week.



In the coming weeks, the replacement project will commence at Friendship Heights, Crystal City, Capitol South, the north entrance of Union Station, Arlington Cemetery, National Airport, and Addison Road.

During the summer platform improvement project, the new faregates were installed at Greenbelt, College Park, Prince George’s Plaza, and West Hyattsville. These stations will reopen on 7 September 2021.

Construction at these stations is being carried out overnight during non-business hours, with the aim of reducing disruption to commuters arriving and exiting the stations.

Under the project, old faregates will be removed, new cables will be added, and power infrastructure will be modernised as per requirements.

Before the installation of new faregates, new kiosk equipment will also be installed.

Once deployed, the units will be tested before they are put in service.

SmarTrip cards produced in 2012 or earlier will be required to be replaced as the new faregates will not be able to read them.

Metro will install new faregates in all 91 existing and six new stations.

In June this year, Metro commenced the testing of new modernised faregates at six rail stations.