MBTA concludes Green Line D Branch overhaul

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the US has finished the track and signal replacement project on the Green Line D Branch.

This project was initiated in June 2018 under the Green Line Transformation programme with an aim to enhance signal efficiency and track conditions and minimise maintenance delays and repairs.

As part of the project, nearly 10.46km of signals have been replaced between Riverside and Beaconsfield Stations, along with 25,000ft of track on the D Branch.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said: “We will continue to monitor, test, and improve the conditions of the tracks, trains, signals, and more across the system.

“While the completion of this project is a successful milestone for Capital Transformation, we also recognise that more work needs to be done. We’re committed to making the Green Line fully accessible, and we ask for the community’s continued patience and support while we work towards this goal of improving the overall rider experience for all.”



During 2017 and 2018, outdated signals caused around 120 signalling incidents on the D Branch that resulted in extended delays.

According to MBTA, the new signals are expected to minimise signal issues and improve on-time performance.

The signal system features centralised digital capability and will be easier to maintain and monitor, enabling MBTA’s workers to spot and fix potential issues quickly.

Before the commencement of the project, the average age of the tracks on the D Branch exceeded three decades.

The new tracks are projected to offer improved rail journeys and a lower risk of service interruptions from track problems.

In August this year, MBTA said that it will execute 600 additional feet of track overhaul along Green Line’s E branch.

