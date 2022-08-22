MBTA resumes service on Green Line E Branch after upgrades

MBTA is planning three nine-day full access closure for Green Line D Branch. Credit: Johannes Plenio on Unsplash.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in the US has restarted train service on the Green Line’s E Branch following a 16-day closure for track and Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) project.

During the closure period, the Capital Transformation team replaced 2,750ft of track and fixed wayside equipment to enhance safety and service reliability of the Green Line E Branch.

The work was carried out as part of the MBTA’s Green Line Transformation project, which also saw the completion of work on the B and C branches.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said: “Full access closures such as those completed on the Green Line allow the MBTA to deliver much needed progress to the system as quickly as possible.

“I know construction can be disruptive, but I want to thank all of our riders for their understanding as we continue to move forward as an Authority to deliver the service they deserve.”

MBTA is planning three nine-day full access closure for Green Line D Branch, from 24 September 2022.

The scope of work incudes modernising more than five station crossings, replacing more than 5,000ft of track, and deploying wayside equipment for GLTPS.

MBTA said majority of the full-depth track replacement work is planned to be carried out between Chestnut Hill and Newton Center stations.

MBTA Capital Transformation chief Angel Peña said: “The Capital Transformation team continues to drive the importance of safety, reliability, and progress across the Green Line.

“As we shift focus to our final scheduled surge on the Green Line, it is our top priority to keep all riders informed as we make these critical improvements to the D Branch.”