Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 10, 2022

Major Waurn Ponds station revamp work reaches completion

Under the upgrade project, a second platform on the south side of the station will also be built.

Waurn Ponds Station
The development is being implemented by the Australian and Victorian Governments under a $367.58m investment allocated to the Warrnambool Rail Line. Credit: analogicus / Pixabay.

Major works under the Waurn Ponds station improvement project have been concluded in Victoria, Australia.

Later this year, works related to the commissioning and safety trials will be conducted to support extra services on the Warrnambool Rail Line.

The development is being implemented by the Australian and Victorian Governments under a $367.58m (A$511m) investment allocated to the Warrnambool Rail Line.

The upgrade project covers a renewed main entrance at the station, more than 200 new car parking spaces, improved security and better commuter information.

Following safety inspections, a new forecourt and drop off zone will also be established.

Victorian Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said: “We’re getting on with these works to make Waurn Ponds station safer, more user-friendly and easier to get to.

“The upgrade is part of our massive investment in better train services to Geelong and Victoria’s south-west.”

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Furthermore, a second platform on the south side of the station will be constructed.

This platform will feature an accessible pedestrian overpass linked to the current platform.

The final fit-outs for this second platform, including line marking and seating deployment, are expected to be finished near the beginning of the year.

As part of commissioning, a live signalling box from the rail corridor will be repositioned, enabling the installation of the final 50m rail section.

Track duplication will also be completed at the station. More than 2,000 sleepers and 2.9km of new rail have already been placed.

Crews will continue major earthworks at the site for new train stabling, as well as a maintenance centre near Waurn Ponds.

This will pave the way for track installation works later in the year.

Furthermore, drainage has been installed and work on the new line to connect the main track to the stabling facility has been started.

Last month, major track improvements on the Echuca Line stretching from Epsom to the new Goornong Station in Victoria were finished.

Related Companies
SALTEK

Surge Protection and Voltage Limiting Devices for Railways

Visit Profile
bvSys Bildverarbeitungssysteme

Visual Inspection Systems for Track Maintenance

Visit Profile
Current Analysis IT Connection

Analysis of IT Equipment for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU