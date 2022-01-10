Major Waurn Ponds station revamp work reaches completion

The development is being implemented by the Australian and Victorian Governments under a $367.58m investment allocated to the Warrnambool Rail Line. Credit: analogicus / Pixabay.

Major works under the Waurn Ponds station improvement project have been concluded in Victoria, Australia.

Later this year, works related to the commissioning and safety trials will be conducted to support extra services on the Warrnambool Rail Line.

The development is being implemented by the Australian and Victorian Governments under a $367.58m (A$511m) investment allocated to the Warrnambool Rail Line.

The upgrade project covers a renewed main entrance at the station, more than 200 new car parking spaces, improved security and better commuter information.

Following safety inspections, a new forecourt and drop off zone will also be established.

Victorian Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said: “We’re getting on with these works to make Waurn Ponds station safer, more user-friendly and easier to get to.

“The upgrade is part of our massive investment in better train services to Geelong and Victoria’s south-west.”

Furthermore, a second platform on the south side of the station will be constructed.

This platform will feature an accessible pedestrian overpass linked to the current platform.

The final fit-outs for this second platform, including line marking and seating deployment, are expected to be finished near the beginning of the year.

As part of commissioning, a live signalling box from the rail corridor will be repositioned, enabling the installation of the final 50m rail section.

Track duplication will also be completed at the station. More than 2,000 sleepers and 2.9km of new rail have already been placed.

Crews will continue major earthworks at the site for new train stabling, as well as a maintenance centre near Waurn Ponds.

This will pave the way for track installation works later in the year.

Furthermore, drainage has been installed and work on the new line to connect the main track to the stabling facility has been started.

Last month, major track improvements on the Echuca Line stretching from Epsom to the new Goornong Station in Victoria were finished.