Victoria completes Echuca Line track upgrades for faster train services

Major track advancements on the Echuca Line spanning between Epsom and the new Goornong Station in Victoria, Australia has been concluded.

In July this year, the Victorian Government revealed plans for upgrade works on the Bendigo and Echuca Line.

This project, which will now enable trains to operate from 80km/h up to 130km/h, has been executed by Australian construction company John Holland.

The Bendigo and Echuca Line modernisation project is being carried out under the $2.81bn (A$4bn) plan by the Australian and Victorian governments to improve every regional passenger rail track.

Additional track upgrades to enhance trains’ speed beyond Goornong towards Echuca are expected to commence next year.



Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said: “Crews have installed 20,000 new concrete sleepers and 50,000 tonnes of ballast along the line, as well as major track formation and reconstruction works at 20 sites.

“Drainage improvements have also taken place, along with tamping, de-stressing and welding, culvert and bridge repairs, rail milling, and upgrades to signalling at eight level crossings.”

Goornong station is being developed under the Bendigo Metro 3 and is the first of the three new stations that have been financed by the government.

Meanwhile, works on Huntly station are projected to be finished in mid-2022, followed by Raywood Station later next year.

Under Bendigo and Echuca Line Upgrade, a new electronic train order (ETO) system is also being designed and developed.

In a separate development, Victoria is set to launch the new low-floor, Melbourne-built E-Class trams to increase accessibility.

These new vehicles will run on Route 58 between West Coburg and Toorak, providing 50% additional capacity.