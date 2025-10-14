The Maasvlakte Zuid railway yard is under construction to support longer freight trains, increasing the standard length from approximately 600m to 740m. Credit: Port of Rotterdam.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority, ProRail, and Swietelsky Rail Benelux have started construction on the Maasvlakte Zuid (EMZ) railway yard on reclaimed land next to Europoort.

Swietelsky Rail Benelux has begun work on the project’s initial phase, which involves construction of the first bundle of six sidings, along with connections to the existing rail network.

The Maasvlakte Zuid railway yard is being built to accommodate longer freight trains, enabling a shift from the current standard length of around 600m to 740m.

Project representatives indicated that the use of longer trains will allow for more containers per trip, with fewer train movements required. This approach aims to reduce emissions and lower costs per transported tonne.

The partners plan to commission this first segment in mid-2027, with further expansion to follow as future freight demand dictates.

The development responds to growing container volumes at the Port of Rotterdam and aims to improve efficiency in connections between the port and inland European destinations.

Funding partners, including the Port of Rotterdam Authority, ProRail, and the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management, are investing in rail infrastructure to support increased container throughput and maintain efficient transport links.

The project also aligns with European policy frameworks such as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and its Rail Freight Corridors, which seek to move more freight by rail across the continent’s logistics network.

Infrastructure improvement work in the Maasvlakte area is scheduled to continue until 2040.

In addition to the new yard’s possible expansion to up to four bundles of six tracks, planned upgrades include electrification of certain rail sections, modification of the C2 curve, and building two through tracks.

In June this year, Siemens Mobility completed a €110m ($127m) modernisation project for the Kijfhoek freight railyard, operated by ProRail.

The facility, located southeast of Rotterdam, is now fully operational. Kijfhoek is the largest freight rail yard in the Netherlands, covering 50ha and serving as a vital logistics hub connecting the Port of Rotterdam with major European industrial centres, including the Rhine Valley.

