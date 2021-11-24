Lynnwood Link extension in US reaches halfway completion mark

Lynnwood Link, along with other extensions presently undergoing construction, will increase the length of the region’s light rail system by more than twofold. Credit: Jake Weirick on Unsplash.

Civil construction work on the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority’s (Sound Transit) Lynnwood Link extension project in the US has reached the halfway completion mark.

All 188 columns of the project are now complete, with the light rail service slated to commence operations in 2024.

Rail work has started on several sites, while the construction of all ten bridges has reached 80% completion.

So far, 530 of 533 girders have been set, with the rest expected to be placed before the end of this year.

Construction work is also advancing on three new garages, which will support the extension.



Garages at the Shoreline North/185th and Shoreline South/148th stations will each contain around 500 parking lots.

The new garage at Lynnwood Transit Centre, set in a five-story building, will feature 1,670 parking stalls, with plans to open in the spring of 2023.

Civil construction on the extension is being implemented by Stacy and Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Skanska Constructors L300 JV.

The $3.1bn project has procured up to $1.17bn from the Federal Transit Administration under a Full Funding Grant Agreement.

Sound Transit said in a statement: “In addition, the US Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau executed a $658m low-interest loan supporting the project, including new LRVs and support facilities. At its initial signing in 2016, this loan saved regional taxpayers an estimated $200m to $300m through lower interest costs.”

Lynnwood Link, along with other extensions presently undergoing construction, will increase the length of the region’s light rail system by more than twofold.

Lynnwood Link light rail service will operate between south Snohomish County, the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport, and Federal Way.

It will feature four new stations at Lynnwood, Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, and Seattle.

Earlier this month, Sound Transit began early scoping work on the Everett Link regional light rail extension.