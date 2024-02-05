Luxembourg’s new tram network began operations in 2017. Credit: JackKPhoto/Shutterstock.com

The city of Luxembourg in the country of Luxembourg will construct more than 3km of extensions to its tram lines in a project costing around €135m ($145m) approved by the country’s Chamber of Deputies (CoD).

The project will include one 1.1km extension connecting the city’s central station to the Nei Hollerich district by 2028 and another 2.3km line branching off from Rout Bréck-Pafendall station to connect to the new Laangfur district in Kirchberg by 2027.

Additionally, the bill approved by the CoD confirmed future stages that would include further extensions to the new Porte de Hollerich and Kuebebierg districts.

Minister of Mobility and Public Works Yuriko Backes highlighted the 107,000 daily passengers that use the tram network but added that she wanted to see that number grow further.

She said: “The tram goes beyond just being a means of transport, important neighbourhoods will be connected to the tram, which will allow us to reach an even wider audience.

“By developing public space, whether by constructing green platforms, planting trees or optimizing pedestrian and cycle paths, the tram will contribute to improving the overall well-being of our society.”

Around €90m of the funding for the project will come from the state while the remaining €45m will come from the City of Luxembourg

Approval of the new lines, which will also include five new stations, falls in line with the country’s National Mobility Plan 2035 which looks to increase transport capacity by 40% compared to 2017, when the tram network first launched, through an intermodal network.

The country is also looking to improve its links with neighbours such as Belgium, with the latter’s rail infrastructure manager Infrabel recently taking a €1bn loan to support projects such as the Brussels to Luxembourg rail link.