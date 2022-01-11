Lusail Tramway in Qatar begins commercial operations

The new tramway system includes 28 Citadis X05 trams that can accommodate 209 commuters each. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock company Alstom has announced that the Lusail Tramway in Qatar has commenced commercial services.

The new 28km transportation system is said to be the largest tramway system project in the Gulf region. It will particularly serve Lusail, a new city located north of Doha.

The tramway has 25 stations and also offers connectivity to the Doha Metro.

According to Alstom, the system began operations with 28 Citadis X05 trams that can accommodate 209 commuters each.

In 2014, a LRTC Consortium composed of Alstom and Qatari shareholding firm QDVC secured the contract to deliver a turnkey catenary-free tramway system in the city.

This contract was awarded by Qatar Railways Company.

Alstom was responsible for the design, production, and commissioning of 28 Citadis trams.

The company was also in charge of track works, power supply equipment, platform screen doors and Urbalis 400 CBTC signalling.

Alstom Qatar and UAE managing director Tamer Salama said: “As Qatar welcomes the World Cup this year, we are proud to deliver the first catenary-free tramway in the country and a system that will provide efficiency, availability, and easier maintenance.

“Alstom is committed to Qatar’s economic growth and development, and will continue to support the National Vision 2030, through the enhancement of infrastructure and the supply of sustainable solutions such as the Lusail Tramway.”

One Lusail 32m-long tram includes five modules per single unit.

Lusail tramway turnkey system is equipped with passenger information and security systems both on-board and at station level.

These 98% recyclable low-floor trams are also loaded with a full electrical braking system and LED lighting.

In November 2020, an LRTC Consortium concluded the first phase of the Lusail Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Qatar.