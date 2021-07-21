Singapore’s LTA awards contract to build Ang Mo Kio Station

The contract will include addition and alteration works to the current Ang Mo Kio station along the North-South Line. Credit: Ginnie Nguyen on Unsplash.

A Gammon Construction and Engineering and Bachy Soletanche Singapore joint venture (JV) has secured a civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the design and construction of Ang Mo Kio station and tunnels.

This project will be executed as part of the first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL1).

The $470.71m (S$644m) contract will also include addition and alteration works to the current Ang Mo Kio station along the North-South Line (NSL).

After completion, the station will function as an interchange point between NSL and CRL.

The CRL1 Ang Mo Kio station construction works are anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of the year. Passenger services are scheduled for 2030.



The underground CRL1 Ang Mo Kio station is situated near the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 and Ang Mo Kio Ave 8.

Due to its close proximity to the NSL viaduct and surrounding structures, the project’s progress will be monitored by the LTA and the contractor.

All works will be executed with minimal impact to the existing structures.

Specially designed machinery will be deployed for implementing deep excavation works at CRL1 Ang Mo Kio station.

This will ensure safety as the rock is ‘typically weaker at the transition point between the Old Alluvium (predominantly soil-like material) to Bukit Timah Granite formation’, noted LTA.

Upon completion, the station will have entrances connected directly with residential blocks, AMK Hub, Ang Mo Kio Integrated Transport Hub, and Ang Mo Kio Town Garden East.

Two new entrances will be linked to the station through underpasses across Ang Mo Kio Avenues 3 and 8.

LTA said in a statement: “To ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads, these underpasses will be constructed using a ‘pipe-roofing and mining’ method, where a box structure made of pipes will support the ground while mining works are carried out beneath the surface of the road.

“This method minimises disturbance to the surrounding roads, buildings and underground services, as compared to the more traditional method of open cut excavation from the ground surface.”

