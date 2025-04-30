The CP4 renewal programme stems from a comprehensive asset review, ensuring the UK’s only high-speed railway operates efficiently and cost-effectively. Credit: CapturePB/Shutterstock.

London St. Pancras Highspeed has announced an investment of £300m ($402.2m) towards infrastructure renewals for Control Period 4 (CP4), which is set to span from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

London St. Pancras Highspeed is the new name for HS1, which operates the UK’s sole high-speed rail link connecting London to Europe through the Channel Tunnel and facilitating access to the capital for residents of Kent via Ebbsfleet and Ashford stations.

The investment includes a commitment of £4m ($5.3m) towards research and development, focusing on trialling innovative technologies that enhance asset renewal efficiency and monitoring, including remote condition surveillance systems.

Prior to each control period, an assessment of asset condition and performance is conducted to develop long-term renewal strategies extending over the next 40 years.

The CP4 renewal programme is a direct result of this thorough asset review, ensuring the continued performance of the UK’s sole high-speed railway in a cost-effective manner.

London St. Pancras Highspeed chief operating officer Richard Thorp said: “Since 2003, we’ve successfully operated the UK’s only high-speed railway. To maintain the exceptional performance our passengers and partners expect, we are making significant investments in renewing our infrastructure.

“With growing demand for high-speed services, our network must be ultra-reliable and high performing. This control period will see the renewal of key assets to support both existing operators and future growth.”

The investment announcement was made during an industry event held at Ebbsfleet International station on 28th April, organised by London St. Pancras Highspeed in collaboration with the Railway Industry Association.

The event attracted more than 150 representatives from various sectors of the supply chain, including rail and construction firms, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that specialise in design, digital solutions, and asset monitoring.

The purpose of the gathering was to provide suppliers with insights into the expanding pipeline of renewal projects and the long-term opportunities available within the network.

In 2022, HS1 announced a three-year contract with OpenSpace Group to implement technology that counts every passenger at St Pancras International and other train stations.

