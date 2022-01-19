Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 19, 2022

London’s Elizabeth line set to start operations in H1 2022

Under the upcoming stage, large-scale exercises will be conducted across the new railway line.

Transport for London
After opening, Elizabeth line will run 12 trains per hour through the central portion of the railway. Credit: Crossrail Ltd.

Transport for London (TfL) is on track to conclude the first phase of its trial operations on the Elizabeth line, which is ready to begin services in the first half of this year.

Last November, TfL began trial operations on the Elizabeth line.

As part of the upcoming phase, large-scale exercises will be conducted across the new railway line.

Last month, work progressed at the two new stations, with upgrades carried out for the completion of the new railway.

The new Alstom train software was deployed on trains, along with the commissioning of the modern Siemens signalling software for the railway.

The control communications solution and the tunnel ventilation system were also modernised.

Content from our partners
Protected: Enhance connectivity for passengers on board your train
Four principles to harness data for asset management
Four principles to harness data for asset management
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future
The green transportation revolution: An unprecedented opportunity to invest in the future

Several entities, such as London Underground and TfL, MTR Elizabeth line, Network Rail, and the emergency services, are jointly collaborating to respond to the trial exercises.

Emergency services cover the British Transport Police, London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

Some of the exercises are responding to train, signalling, platform screen door as well as track simulations.

For ensuring mileage and reliability, trains have been operating through the tunnels since last May.

After opening, the Elizabeth line will run 12 trains per hour through the central portion of the railway.

In a statement, TfL said: “The Elizabeth line is extremely complex, and the Trial Operations phase will continue until it is clear that the highest levels of safety and reliability are in place before the railway can open to customers.”

The Elizabeth line, which spans between Paddington and Abbey Wood, is projected to improve transport connections, minimise travelling times, as well as provide extra capacity.

It will also offer better accessibility with open new stations and walk-through trains.

Related Companies
PROMEC

Train Bogie Production and Testing

Visit Profile
NDT Technologies Inc.

Automated Non-Destructive Testing and Measurement Systems for Rails, Rail Wheels and Axles

Visit Profile
ASAP Mobility

System Engineering Consultants for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU