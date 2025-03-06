Performance data is shown on screens at major stations and via QR codes at smaller ones.

Live train performance data, including cancellations and punctuality figures, is now available at more than 1,700 stations in England.

The performance data, specific to each operator, is displayed on digital screens at major stations and accessible through QR codes at smaller stations.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has launched a new data portal featuring comprehensive punctuality and reliability information for all stations in Great Britain. This online resource is also accessible to those with visual impairments.

In addition to performance metrics, the screens provide insights into the efforts by operators and Network Rail to enhance service reliability.

This information reassures passengers about the continuous work being done to improve the rail network’s efficiency.

New: UK train operators' punctuality and cancellation stats will be shown to passengers on station screens. At smaller stations passengers can scan a QR code to be taken to the relevant stats online. Is this useful, or will rail travellers simply ignore it? #RailwayTechnology — Patrick Atack (@patricvk.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T10:10:20.486Z

The rail minister has taken proactive steps, meeting with train operators to address performance issues and demanding immediate improvements.

In response, the industry has developed a framework to enhance performance, focusing on timetable resilience and staffing.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality – putting passengers first, driving growth through connectivity as part of this government’s Plan for Change.”

This move is part of the Department of Transport’s pledge to maintain complete transparency with passengers and hold train operators responsible as railway services transition to public ownership.

It also aligns with the government’s Plan for Change, which aims to improve the quality of rail services and drive economic growth by enhancing connectivity.

The move is also part of a broader overhaul of the railways that includes the introduction of Great British Railways (GBR), a new entity aimed at unifying track and train operations.

GBR’s primary focus will be on elevating passenger service standards, and it is currently under consultation, including the establishment of a robust passenger standards watchdog.

Moreover, the Public Ownership Act is set to enhance service quality and save taxpayers up to £150m ($192m) annually, previously paid to private shareholders. The first publicly owned services are expected to commence as early as May.

Rail Delivery Group chair and chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “We know how frustrating it is for customers when their train is cancelled or delayed.

“By being transparent with this data and the positive actions we’re taking, it shows how serious the industry is in putting this right by continuing to strive for improvements.”

Last month, the UK Department of Transport announced plans for contactless ticketing trials in the North and Midlands, using global positioning system (GPS) technology.