View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
May 13, 2022

LIRC takes over Southern Indiana Railway assets in US

SIND rail assets will be used by Louisville and Indiana to improve LIRC’s existing freight service.

LIRC
SIND is a short line located in the Louisville metropolitan area. Credit: Pixabay.

Louisville & Indiana Railroad (LIRC) has purchased the assets and operating rights of the former Southern Indiana Railway (SIND) in the US.

SIND is a short line located in the Louisville metropolitan area.

Up to 2020, SIND provided services to customers along its 5.5 miles of line between Speed and a connection with CSX Transportation at Watson of Indiana.

This April, the Surface Transportation Board gave its nod to the acquisition. The board said that SIND was out of service and existing employees are not impacted by the deal.

LIRC president John Goldman said: “We see this as a way to grow our footprint.

“The existing track is maintained to FRA Class 1 standards, and we will consider upgrades and rehabilitation dependent on commercial opportunities we can create.”

LIRC is a 106-mile short line railroad, which connects Indianapolis with Louisville. It has connections with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Indiana Rail Road, and Paducah & Louisville.

SIND rail assets will be used by Louisville and Indiana for the improvement of LIRC’s existing freight service.

It will include the transformation of the SIND engine house to a maintenance-of-way facility as well as surrounding property to store track material.

Other portions of SIND rail infrastructure will be used for the expansion of service to industrial sites.

Anacostia stated that “Southern Indiana Railway traced its history to the 1905 expansion of the Louisville & Northern Electric Traction Company, an interurban line owned by Chicago utilities magnate Samuel Insull, and the subsequent 1939 sale of a portion of the line to form Southern Indiana Railway, which remained in operation until 2020.”

Related Companies
Zonegreen

Rail Depot and Workshop Safety Technology

Visit Profile
Frequentis

Emergency Response and Network Communication Systems

Visit Profile
EATON Electrical products – Martek Power

DC-DC Converters and DC-AC Inverters for the Rail Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU