Linxon will design, manufacture, install and commission the power supply system for the mass urban rail development project. Credit: Linxon.

Linxon has received a traction power supply order from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, Linxon will be responsible for power supply works for Chennai metro’s phase two development.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing this project.

CMRL system and operations director Rajesh Chaturvedi said: “This entire phase two project is expected to be completed in five years and increase daily ridership by 1.55 million people.”

Linxon will design, manufacture, supply, install, test, train, as well as commission the power supply system for this mass urban rail development project.

The project covers traction substations and auxiliary main substations, along with wayside substations and power cables, overhead catenary systems and a supervisory control and data acquisition system.

Phase two of the project is expected to significantly improve ridership and lower congestion, specifically around Chennai’s IT hub.

At around 119km long, this phase includes three, four and five lines.

Having started operations in 2015, phase one of the Chennai Metro has an annual ridership of over 70 million.

Linxon CEO Stefan Reisacher said: “This contract is in line with our from grid to vehicle vision, ensuring reliable and sustainable electric power supply, transmission and distribution. We are delighted to be part of the creation of eco-friendly public transport.

“This project further cements our market leadership position for power supply projects in the Asia Pacific region. The rail business has tremendous potential in the coming years and Linxon is a pioneer in this segment.”