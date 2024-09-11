A light rail project in the San Fernando Valley, California, has received a boost after the US Department of Transportation (DoT) awarded a $893m grant to the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro).
The $3.57bn East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is developing a 6.7-mile light rail line between Van Nuys and Pacoima to bring commuter rail services back to the area after more than 70 years.
The DoT’s grant will be delivered through a multi-year Full Funding Grant Agreement as part of the Expedited Project Delivery Pilot Programme, a scheme designed to support new fixed guideway projects.
LA Metro and LA County Supervisor board chair Janice Hahn said: “This direct, rapid transit connection to our growing Metro system is going to make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of residents across our East San Fernando Valley communities, and it would not be possible without the federal support.”
LA Metro is currently overseeing advanced utility adjustment work on the project and construction will begin on the line later this year, with services expected to begin in 2031.
The initial southern segment of the line will pass through 11 stations and connect to the Van Nuys Metrolink station, with the prospect of a second northern segment currently being studied.
The project was highlighted by LA Metro as an essential part of improving the mobility of the community in Van Nuys with 19% of households relying on public transportation to get around the area.
Congressman Tony Cárdenas said: “This project has been decades in the making, and it’s more than just transportation – it’s a commitment to uplift our community by connecting families to better jobs, schools, and essential services.”
The project is part of wider investment into rail services in the city, with other projects, including a proposed line between San Fernando and Westside and the California High-Speed Rail Project.