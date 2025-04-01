The new trains will operate on all Koleje Mazowieckie routes, linking cities such as Siedlce, Lowicz, Skierniewice, Radom, and Dzialdowo. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Koleje Mazowieckie, the Polish regional railway operator, has expanded its fleet with an order for 14 additional FLIRT electric multiple units (EMUs) from Stadler.

This move is part of the railway operator’s initiative to improve passenger safety throughout the Mazovia region.

The contract represents the third execution of a framework agreement established in June 2024.

The acquisition will bring the total number of FLIRT trains supplied by Stadler to Koleje Mazowieckie to 64 over the coming years. Koleje Mazowieckie aims to purchase 75 trains in the future.

The first of these new trains is anticipated to arrive within two years, accompanied by an 18-year maintenance commitment.

These new trains will serve all routes operated by Koleje Mazowieckie, connecting cities such as Siedlce, Lowicz, Skierniewice, Radom, and Dzialdowo.

Koleje Mazowieckie CEO Robert Stępien said: “Thanks to funds obtained from the European Funds for Mazovia 2021-2027 programme, we are signing another executive contract.

“Including the contracts already signed, Koleje Mazowieckie will acquire 64 five-car FLIRT electric multiple units. Our goal for the coming years is to purchase as many as 75 of these vehicles.”

The FLIRT model includes features that cater to the modern commuter, including spacious entrances and low-floor areas to facilitate easy access for all passengers.

Each train is equipped with air conditioning, surveillance systems, passenger information displays, Wi-Fi, and modern restroom facilities.

Safety enhancements include defibrillators and intercoms for direct communication with the driver in emergencies.

The five-car units can transport 600 passengers, with 279 seated, and are capable of reaching speeds up to 160km/h.

They are also fitted with ETCS Level 2 systems and adhere to TSI standards and EN 15227 collision safety regulations.

Stadler Polska CEO Radoslaw Banach said: “I am very pleased with the agreement with Koleje Mazowieckie for another 14 vehicles. The Masovian operator has been a key client and partner for us since the beginning of our operations in Poland.”

