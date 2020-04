Knorr-Bremse has secured a contract with Siemens Mobility to deliver equipment for 13 high-speed trains for Russian Railways (RZD).

In June 2019, RZD placed a nearly €1.1bn order with Siemens Mobility and Ural Locomotives, a joint venture (JV) of the Sinara Group and Siemens, to procure 13 high-speed Velaro RUS trains.

The trains are based on its Velaro platform and will operate under the Sapsan (Peregrine Falcon) brand in Russia.

This is the third contract signed by Knorr-Bremse with Siemens Mobility to provide equipment for the Velaro model in Russia.

From the fourth quarter of this year, Knorr-Bremse will supply braking, entrance and HVAC systems, windscreen wipers and power electrics to Siemens Mobility for 13 ten-car high-speed trains.



The Velaro RUS trains can accommodate 604 passengers and operate at speeds of up to 250km/h. The trains can travel between Moscow and St Petersburg, a 650km route, in three hours and 45 minutes.

The equipment has to adhere to the GOST technical standard and should be able to function in temperatures of up to -50°C.

Previously, Knorr-Bremse delivered equipment for eight Sapsan trains in 2006 and another eight in 2011 to Siemens Mobility.

With the 13 new trains, the total number of trains in the fleet will increase to 29.

Knorr-Bremse RailServices will be responsible to carry out the systems maintenance work at its service centre in St Petersburg.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member Jürgen Wilder said: “We are delighted that Siemens Mobility has once again chosen Knorr-Bremse as its partner to supply equipment for the Sapsan high-speed trains.

“Through our involvement, we are helping to upgrade Russia’s infrastructure while at the same time strengthening our presence in a rail market with significant potential. At the same time, we are also cementing our partnership with Siemens Mobility in the ongoing development of the Velaro platform around the world.”