New Zealand rail operator KiwiRail has signed two contracts with Stadler covering an order for nine mainline locomotives and a new fleet of 24 hybrid battery-diesel yard shunt locomotives.
The order of nine DM Class locomotives expands KiwiRail’s previous $263m order for 57 of the vehicles in 2021 for the South Island rail network, with the latest set of locomotives, which will be fitted with European Train Control System (ETCS) technology, set to be used on the North Island.
Additionally, the last 10 locomotives from the 2021 order will also now be fitted with the ETCS technology to ensure they can be seamlessly integrated into the North Island rail network and the Auckland Metro area, which uses ETCS level 1 signalling.
Adele Wilson, KiwiRail chief customer and growth officer, said: “New mainline locomotives and shunts mean less maintenance time in the depots and more time on the track reliably serving our customers.”
KiwiRail’s order of 24 shunts will be specially designed to be able to operate in all the shunting areas belonging to the operator, and will also come with spare parts, special tools, and technical services.
The partially-battery powered locomotives will primarily operate as zero-emission vehicles as part of the operator’s decarbonisation goals, targeting net zero by 2050, and will also be designed to allow operation from outside the cabin to provide a safer environment for the shunting yard.
Similarly, the DM Class locomotives have been designed for use with HVO bio-fuels that can reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by more than 80% along the supply chain.
The latest orders are part of a wider NZ$1.7bn ($1bn) investment into rolling stock by KiwiRail to both enhance its passenger services and provide greater access to lower emissions transport for freight services.