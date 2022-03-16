Kier wins Oxford railway station upgrade contract in UK

Kier will conduct Phase 2D platform 5 and station improvement works. Credit: Kier Group plc.

Construction and infrastructure services firm Kier Group has secured a contract from Network Rail for the next stage of a £65m modernisation project at Oxford railway station in the UK.

Under the contract, detailed design and enabling works will be carried out by Kier at Oxford railway station under the Oxford Corridor Phase 2 Project.

Kier received the contract to ‘take Phase 2C and 2D of the project through Governance for Railway Investment Projects (GRIP) Stage 5 ahead of the final funding decision by the Department for Transport’, anticipated in the coming months.

Replacement of the existing railway bridge with a new broader structure which will integrate four-meter-wide cycle/footways on either side of the road will be conducted under Phase 2C Botley Road upgrade work.

Related

Additional height clearance will be provided through highway lowering and realignment, helping double-decker buses to easily pass below the bridge. The existing footbridge will also be replaced under the work.

Kier Group Infrastructure managing director Mark Pengelly said: “The Oxford Corridor Phase 2 Project is of national significance given its focus to improve passenger journeys, not only to the North and South, but also to the East and West due to the link with East West Rail.”

An additional platform and overhead canopy, new western station entrance, ticket office, waiting room, toilets, café and shops will be covered under Phase 2D platform 5 and station improvement works.

A subway will also be built to link the western entrance to the new platform.

The package comprises the demolition of buildings surrounding the station, and road alignment works at Roger Dudman Way, including the replacement of Sheepwash Bridge. It will enhance safety at the junction with Botley Road.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Upon completion, the new fifth platform and improved facilities will help increase the station’s capacity.

Recently, Network Rail announced an investment of $108m (£83m) on 530 projects to boost capacity and safety for passengers.