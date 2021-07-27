Kawasaki delivers first R211-series subway cars to NYCT

Under the NYCT’s strategies to upgrade the subway system, the new R211 subway cars will replace the current subway cars (R46). Credit: William Daigneault on Unsplash.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ US-based subsidiary Kawasaki Rail Car (KRC) has delivered the first unit of R211 subway cars for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) New York City Transit (NYCT).

The company delivered the five subway cars as part of the original contract signed in 2018.

Under the contract, KRC won a $1.4bn deal to deliver 535 new-generation R211-series subway cars to NYCT.

These railcars have been manufactured at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing (KMM) Railcar Plant in Nebraska.

Before commencing services, they will be subjected to one year testing.



Under the NYCT’s strategies to upgrade the system, the new R211 subway cars will replace the current cars (R46).

According to the company, the new subway cars are expected to enhance commuter service and capacity.

With a length of 18.44m and width of 3m, the car’s body has been manufactured using stainless steel.

The new subway cars include digital displays, LED lighting, and wider doors for facilitating passenger movement during peak time.

As part of the base contract, two test trains comprising ten cars each will be deployed for trials and evaluation of inter-car gangways, with the aim of enhancing the flow of commuters.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries said in a statement: “In addition to the base contract, this contract includes options for up to 1,077 (extra), bringing the total cars ordered to 1,612 if both options are exercised.

“In the event where all options are exercised, the R211 contract would become the largest railcar contract ever awarded to Kawasaki.”

As of now, the company has delivered more than 2,200 cars to NYCT.

Kawasaki obtained its initial order from NYCT in 1982 for the R62 subway cars.

Last month, Kawasaki Heavy Industries signed a contract with a North American Class 1 railroad for the delivery of remote track monitoring services with information and communication technology.

This marked the first time that Kawasaki has provided such services in North America.