Israel’s NTA conducts first test run of Tel Aviv light rail

Government-owned company NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System has conducted the first trial run of light rail in Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to a Globes report, an electric train travelled from the Red Line Shacham station at the junction of Jabotinsky and Rabin Streets in Petah Tikva towards the east during the maiden run.

The electric train is manufactured by China’s CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles, which secured the government tender for delivering the carriages.

The first of three lines in the light rail project, the 24km-long Red Line will stretch from Petah Tikva via Tel Aviv to Bat Yam.

The line will feature 34 stations, of which 24 will be above ground while the remaining ten will be underground.



The project is slated to commence operations in November 2022.

Israel Minister of Transport Miri Regev was quoted by Xinhua as saying: “The test drive was exciting, the light rail is really great news for the residents of the area. It will be possible to travel comfortably and quietly to work, instead of spending many hours on the roads.”

CRRC completed the trials of the electric train model in China’s Changchun in April 2019 and the initial carriages were delivered to Israel in November of the same year.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the Chinese partnership CRTG-EEB, along with the Israeli firms Solel Boneh and Danya Cebus, were responsible for the construction of the tracks, tunnels and stations on this line.

These companies also installed electrical and communication systems.