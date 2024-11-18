Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has revealed the first five-carriage train of the new Alstom X’trapolis fleet for the DART+ programme at Inchicore Works in Dublin.
The train is the first of 185 carriages that are expected to enter service in 2026.
The trains are part of two orders placed under a framework agreement that could see up to 750 electric and battery-electric carriages delivered over ten years.
The initial order will benefit several routes, with 65 battery-electric carriages for Drogheda to Dublin services, and new electric carriages for Malahide/Howth to Bray/Greystones services.
The additional 90 carriages ordered in December 2022 will support the DART+ network expansion, potentially extending to other routes pending further electrification.
The fleet, funded by the National Transport Authority under Project Ireland 2040, aims to double capacity and treble electrification of the rail network in Greater Dublin starting with the Drogheda to Dublin Commuter route.
Manufactured at Alstom’s Chorzów facility in Poland, the carriages offer low-floor height doorways with automatic retractable steps, wide gangways, and improved facilities for wheelchair users, families, and cyclists.
They also feature advanced customer information systems and onboard CCTV for enhanced safety. The trains will undergo an approval and testing process before commencing services.
Alstom Europe region president Gian Luca Erbacci said: “The arrival of the first DART+ train in the new depot at Inchicore marks a significant moment not only for Alstom but for Ireland’s exemplary journey towards a more sustainable future.
“Furthermore, it is a testament to our commitment in supporting Ireland’s ambitious carbon reduction targets by delivering cleaner, smarter and more efficient trains to serve passengers across Greater Dublin and beyond.”
Each ten-carriage train, formed by connecting two five-car sets, will accommodate at least 1,100 customers.
The five-carriage train has a length of 82m, offers a top speed of 145km/h, a range of up to 80km, and a battery capacity of 840kWh.
The train features two pantographs, eight doors, and a total capacity of 551, with 184 seats, 20 priority seats, and space for 347 standing passengers.
The DART+ fleet will also introduce battery-electric technology for off-wire operation, with energy replenishment through fast charging stations and regenerative braking.
Alstom will also provide a 15-year technical support and spares supply agreement, along with three train simulators for driver training. The X’trapolis trains are part of Alstom’s Adessia commuter rail portfolio.
Recently, Alstom’s catenary-free APS technology was deployed in Spain for the first time on Barcelona’s tramway boosting sustainable transport.