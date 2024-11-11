The APS system operates through a third conductor rail installed on the track. Credit: Alstom.

Barcelona’s tramway has made the first Spanish deployment of Alstom‘s APS catenary-free technology, enhancing the city’s sustainable transport infrastructure.

The technology was installed on a new 2km extension, expected to carry an additional 24,000 passengers daily.

This development aligns with Barcelona’s broader strategy for eco-friendly, accessible, and equitable urban development.

The Barcelona Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) has launched the commercial service of this extension, utilising Alstom’s APS system.

This technology, managed by Alstom’s teams in Madrid and Barcelona, allows trams to operate without overhead catenary wires, maintaining performance while enhancing the urban landscape.

The APS system operates through a third conductor rail installed on the track, powering the trams in segmented sections that activate and deactivate as the tram passes.

This ensures safety for pedestrians and road users while maintaining tram autonomy even during extreme weather or unexpected incidents.

Globally, Alstom’s APS technology is in use across 11 cities on four continents, with more than 370 trams travelling over 150km of track. As of July 2022, these trams have covered 58 million kilometres using the APS system.

The Barcelona tramway project’s first phase aims to connect Barcelona’s two tram networks, Trambaix and Trambesos, with a 3.9km link featuring six new stops.

This connection will not only improve city mobility but also support Barcelona’s carbon footprint reduction by encouraging the shift from private vehicles to public transport.

The project has also led to significant urban improvements, including new cycle lanes and green spaces.

Barcelona’s tramway, launched in 2004, comprises two separate systems, Trambaix and Trambesòs, with a combined length of 29.22km and 56 stops.

Annually, the network transports over 30 million passengers, with 41 Citadis trams in operation, making it the highest-rated public transport service by users (EMEF 2023).