India’s Chennai Metro Rail awards contract for viaduct construction

Chennai Metro Rail in India has awarded a contract to a joint venture (JV) comprising Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and KEC International for the construction of a 7.95km elevated viaduct section on Corridor 4.

Under the $155m (Rs11.47bn) contract, the JV will also be responsible for the construction of nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro.

The contract will cover architectural works, civil works, plumbing and drainage and temporary services according to the client’s requirements.

This project is scheduled to be completed in about three years.

The new stations to be constructed are Poonamallee Bypass, Chennai Bypass Crossing, Rarriacharidra Hospital, lyyaparithangal Bus Depot, Kumanan Chavadi, Karayan Chavadi, Mullai Thottam, Poonamallee Bus Terminus, and Katupakkam.



HCC owns around 51% of the JV, amounting to $79.05m (Rs5.85bn).

As of now, the company is working on a section of Mumbai Metro Line lll. This involves 3,115m-long twin bored tunnels with four underground stations.

The company is also working on a portion of Delhi Metro entailing 4051m underground twin tunnels and a station.

After securing two contracts, it is executing 17 elevated stations for Pune Metro.

In addition, HCC is working on a portion of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, including a 6,340m-long elevated corridor, a road-cum-rail flyover and five metro stations.

Earlier, the company has been involved with six Delhi Metro packages, covering a total length of 18.14km of tunnels and 13 underground stations.

HCC has built 6.47km tunnels in six packages for Kolkata Metro and eight elevated stations for Mumbai Metro.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) recently signed a $182m (€150m) finance contract with the Indian Government for the Pune Metro Rail project’s second portion in Maharashtra.

